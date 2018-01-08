Tough call picking ‘Hit Squad’ despite clear low standards

By AYUMBA AYODI

The Champion of Champions boxing extravaganza ended on Saturday at Kaloleni Social Hall with boxers putting their best foot forward to earn a place in the national team for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

The boxers, mostly from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Police Service and Kenya Prisons, did their best as they thrilled the packed arena in their endeavour to win their bouts and catch the eyes national selectors.

However, one thing clearly manifest during the two-day championships was the low standards of the game, which isn’t something new.

As Boxing Association of Kenya prepares to name the final “Hit Squad” of seven boxers in addition to four women pugilists on Wednesday, the team’s technical bench has its work cut out for the remaining time if the country is to win medals in Gold Coast.

It will be a big task if Kenya is to win it’s first gold medal since the 1994 “Club” Games with Omar Kasongo (heavyweight) and Abdulrahman Ramadhani (light flyweight).

The boxers' skill level and technique must improve if the country hopes to make an impact in Gold Coast. Kenya only won one medal (bronze) in boxing through Benson Gicharu (Flyweight) from the previous 2014 Glasgow Games.

RAISED EYEBROWS

Only a few boxers showed some good standards. The stand-out was the bout between Benson Gicharu of Police and Isaac Meja of KDF in bantamweight.Gicharu won 3-0 despite being brought down thrice, twice with clean punches. His victory raised a lot of eyebrows.

BAK have a difficult task of selecting the final squad.

The main focus perhaps will centre on the categories where Kenya has good medal prospects.

Besides Gicharu and Meja, other pugilists who exhibited some good standards to win their bouts enhance their chances of getting tickets to Gold Coast were Nick Okoth (lightweight), Nick “King” Abaka (light heavyweight) and Fredrick Ramogi (super heavyweight) from KDF and Shaffi Bakari (light flyweight) and Elly Ajowi (heavyweight) from Police.

Many analysts opined that both Gicharu and Meja have medal prospect hence should travel but one of them should cut weight to flyweight.

Alternatively, Meja can scale up to lightweight with experienced compatriot Nick Okoth, who won moving to light welterweight.

Victor Onyango(KDF) might have won in light welterweight, beating Joseph Shigali (Police) but the standards were low.

“There was uncertainty whether the trials would take place or not hence most boxers didn’t train well,” said head coach Patrick Maina while acknowledging the low standards.

He, however, felt that almost boxers performed well especially Okoth, Gicharu, Meja and Ajowi.