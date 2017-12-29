By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenyan national teams and clubs struggled to maintain their continental dominance this year, amid increasing competition from north and west African sides.

Similarly, the Kenya women’s team inability to cope with top nations in the world at the global stage continued to play out even as a broke Kenya Volleyball Federation and the government failed to provide resources to enable the Malkia Strikers travel to Europe and compete at the Group Three FIVB Grand Prix in Bulgaria and Kazakhstan in June.

Having won Group Three of this competition in Australia last year, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) had promoted Kenya to compete in Group Two this year, against seasoned sides such as Germany, Poland, South Korea, Peru, Argentina, Croatia and Kazakhstan.

Instead, truant Kenya was replaced by Colombia thus, losing an opportunity of marketing her players at one of the grandest stages in the sport.

Closer to home, bigwigs Kenya Prisons and Kenya Pipeline were handed the opportunity to represent the country at the women Africa Club Championship in Monastir, Tunisia in April.

It turned out to be a disappointing outing for the two sides who have dominated at this competition for the better part of the last decade. For the second time in six years, neither of these two made it to the final.

Prisons, who are tutored by David Lung’aho had the upper hand, however, defeating Pipeline 3-2 (13-25, 28-26, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13) in the quarter-finals of an all-Kenyan affair held at the Ksar Hellal Jemmal Hall.

Prisons would, however, go on to lose 3-1 (21-25, 13-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-16) to hosts and eventual winners Carthage in the semis, before recovering to defeat Egypt’s Ahly and claim a respectable third-placed finish.

Said Lung’aho after the tournament: “Last year we finished seventh, so we have improved this time round even though we wanted to win. Overall, we have to rethink on our training methods because volleyball is moving to the north and, as coaches and technical officials, we have to strategize fast because we don’t belong where we are now.”

Already, Pipeline’s impressive seven continental titles have been eclipsed by Al Ahly who have now won the continental titles on eight occasions.

BOAST OF TITLES

Prisons boasts five titles while Tunisia’s Club Africain have scooped the continental four times.

Not much notable success was witnessed from the national teams.

Kenya women’s Under-23 team qualified for the World Championship in Slovenia in September after finishing second to Egypt at the eight-team African Championship held in Nairobi earlier in the year.

In Slovenia, coach Catherine Mabwi’s girls’ again struggled to compete as was the case in the last edition of this tournament held in Mexico in 2014.

Kenya lost all their five Group “B” fixtures against Turkey, Bulgaria, Brazil, Cuba and Japan, without picking a set. “This was a very tough competition even though most of the participating teams are not that much better than us,” said Mabwi.

"The only challenge we continuously faced is that my players panicked at the start of matches and we would end up losing in games that we had a chance of picking maximum points,” Mabwi stated upon the team’s return.

Perhaps in the most shocking result of the year, the star-studded women team, consisting the likes of captain Mercy Moim, Brackcides Agala, Jane Wacu and Janet Wanja, failed to retain the African title following an embarrassing straight sets loss to Cameroon in Yaoundé.

This was a result no-one expected, considering Kenya had defeated much more fancied sides - on paper - including the DR Congo, Senegal, Nigeria, Tunisia and Egypt enroute to the final.

This was Cameroon’s first ever African title. Kenya boasts ten titles.

Consequently, both Kenya and Cameroon are set to compete at the World Championship in Japan in mid-next year, even though the West African team’s sudden emergence, having also qualified for the Rio Olympics at the expense of Kenya in 2016, should be a cause of concern to the team’s coach Japheth Munala.

The men’s national team meanwhile, settled for a tenth place finish out of 14 participating teams at the African Championship staged in Egypt, thus missing out on a slot to compete at the World Championship.

At the competition, Kenya twice lost to Ghana and Tunisia but recovered to beat Libya, Nigeria and Chad, even though the damage had already been done.

On the local front, Kenya Pipeline won their fourth straight league title after triumphing at the Kenya Volleyball Federation play-offs in Mombasa.

Enroute to this feat, Pipeline defeated nemesis Prisons, alongside Western Bombers and KCB in the round-robin tournament.