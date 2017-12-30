Young boxers stood up to be counted in 2017

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

The entrance of betting firm SportPesa in the boxing ring was a game changer of the season.

It rekindled hope to upcoming pugilists that they are capable of donning the national colours in the “Hit Squad”.

Thanks to the multi-million sponsorship the hidden talents that were rotting in the estates were well displayed in the national league that was hitherto a preserve of the forces sides.

The league now christened SportPesa National Boxing League is dominated by Kenya Police team popularly known as “Chafua Chafua”, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Kenya Prisons.

However, the new sponsorship deal between Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) and SportPesa fired up the league which exploded literally into a flurry of blows as talented youngsters stretched the old horses to the limit in the ring.

This saw the stagnating standards rise giving rise to hope among the local lovers of the game that Kenya will improve on its medal haul in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April.

A local female fan enjoys a Team Boxing Promotion welterweight bout between Emmanuel Chivoli and Richard Okoth at Pal Pal gymnasium, Pumwani in Nairobi on December 24, 2017. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

For instance, one of the finest Kenyan pugilist Olympian Benson Gicharu of Kenya Police tested his first defeat in 10 years when he lost to rising Isaac Meja of KDF in a mouthwatering fourth leg bantamweight encounter at the Nakuru’s Madison Square Garden.

Kenya Defence Forces' Isaac Meja (in red) evades Kevin Akoko from Kisumu in their bantamweight bout during the fifth Leg of the SportPesa National Boxing League at Uwanja wa Mbuzi Stadium in Mombasa on November 9, 2017. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT |NATION MEDIA GROUP

“I must admit in my 10 years in the local ring I have not met such a tough and strong opponent like Isaac Meja. He is a worthy opponent who pushed me to the limit,” admitted Gicharu who featured in the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games.

Gicharu, who was the only member of the nine-man “Hit Squad” who returned home with a bronze medal at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, avenged the defeat in the final leg in Mombasa.

BAKARI STARS

Red hot 23-year-old Shaffi Bakari of Kenya Police did not disappoint his fans and is a boxer to watch in light fly.

“He is the youngest boxer in the national team and since he took over from Peter Mungai he has proved that he is equal to the task,” said Kenya Police assistant coach John Waweru.

Bakari is a joy to watch as he dances in the ring like the former international boxer Ibrahim “Surf” Bilali during his hey days.

The new kid in the ring, 19-year-old Brian Agina of Coast Combined did not win the flyweight berth, but he was a big attraction and gave the big boys a big scare in the ring. Congo Soweto Boxing Club from Kahawa West in Nairobi under veteran coaches Patrick “Mont” Waweru and Julius Theuri produced fresh talents such as Nicodemus Kinuthia in the light flyweight category.

Light welterweight Martin Achebi, 18, from Nairobi was also outstanding and is a boxer with a bright future as he hardens up.

Other fresh blood worth mentioning who displayed a highly skilful game include 18 – year-old David Muthama (flyweight) from Nairobi and Charles Macharia (fly weight) of Dallas Muthurwa Boxing Club who gave a good account of themselves.

Coast Combined, Kongowea, Kisumu, Omar Kasongo Sports Academy (OKSA), Kibra and Thika United under coach James Wainaina were self-sponsored clubs that also exposed new talents.

Nick Okoth of KDF won a gold medal lightweight in the African Confederation Boxing Championship in Congo, Brazzaville while 22–year-old John Kyalo (middleweight), Shaffi Bakari (light fly weight), and two female boxers – Christine Ongare (flyweight) and Elizabeth Akinyi (middleweight) won bronze medals in the same championship.

Harison Mathuku of Kenya Prisons (left) in action against Shaffi Bakari of Kenya Police during the fourth leg of SportPesa National Boxing League at Madison Square in Nakuru. PHOTO | AYUB MUIYURO |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Okoth, Kyalo and Bakari qualified for the AIBA World Boxing Championship in Hamburg, Germany but did not win any medals. Nick Abaka, 37, of KDF who is saying goodbye to amateur career was in class of his own as he overwhelmed his opponents in the light heavyweight bouts.

“I want to leave a memorable legacy in my amateur career and the best place to end it is at the Commonwealth Games,” said Abaka.

And if the power, strength, speed and reflexes exhibited by talented young pugilists in the just concluded season is anything to go by then the final selection of the Kenya team to the Commonwealth Games in January 5-6 in Nairobi next month will be explosive.

Kenya will be represented by 10 boxers from light fly to super heavy in the Club Games that will be held in Gold Coast, Australia from April 5 to 15.

“We want to return home with at least four medals,” said BAK vice-president Albert Matito.

BAK chairman John Kameta did a commendable job by making sure the league ran smoothly and the national team featured in international assignments without much hitch, however there is still a lot to be done in the technical bench and officiating.

The final leg in Mombasa was marred by claims of biased officiating an issue BAK seems to slowly sweeping under the carpet despite assuring boxers and fans it would address the matter.

“The officiating was not that bad this year but BAK is investigating what went wrong in Mombasa and action would be taken to avoid such mistakes in future,” said Matito.

Besides, BAK must start investing in youth if it want the sport to regain its lost glory.

“For Kenya to regain its status as a boxing powerhouse we must start investing in youth boxing,” said Nakuru Amateur Boxing club head coach Mwangi “Carlos” Muthee.

Elly Ajowi of Police (right) and Nick Abaka of Kenya Defence Forces slug it out during their final match in the light heavyweight category at the third leg of the National SportPesa Boxing League at Ananas Mall Thika on June 10, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Muthee said lack of a vibrant coaching commission has contributed to the slump of boxing in Kenya.

“The Kenya Boxing Coaching Commission is meant to update the coaches with new techniques and skills but it seems it was knock-out long time ago even before it started its work,” said coach Muthee.

After the five legs of the 16-team league in Kisumu, Thika, Nanyuki, Nakuru and Mombasa Kenya Police under the guidance of head coach George “Foreman” Onyango and his deputy David Munuhe emerged the winners with 103 points ahead of KDF with 102 and Kenya Prisons who had 27 points.

In professional boxing, 35-year-old Fatuma “Iron Fist” Zarika did not disappoint after she beat Zambia’s Catherine Phiri in their 10-round fight to retain World Boxing Council Super bantamweight title in Nairobi. James Onyango clinched the World Boxing Federation (WBF) welterweight title after downing Tanzanian Saidi Mundi.

Referee Sylvia Mokaila (right) declares Kenya's Fatuma Zarika (centre) the winner of the WBC Super Bantamweight Title bout against Zambian Catherine Phiri on December 2, 2017 at the Carnivoer Grounds, Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Rayton Okwiri outclassed Tanzanian Amani Daudi in a non-title middleweight bout while Michael Odhiambo demolished Tanzanian Amos Mwamakula in the featherweight bout.