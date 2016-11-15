EACC takes over athlete Komen's case

Mr Komen was on Tuesday summoned to the EACC offices at Integrity Centre, Nairobi, to give his side of the story.

Two-time World Indoor 1,500 metres silver medallist Daniel Kipchirchir Komen has also moved to court seeking to recover the property from his former financial adviser and lawyer, Mr Isaac Terer, who is also the Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker.

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission and the Advocates Complaints Commission (ACC) have taken over a case in which a star athlete has accused a County Assembly Speaker of swindling him of his Sh12 million property.

Two-time World Indoor 1,500 metres silver medallist Daniel Kipchirchir Komen has also moved to court seeking to recover the property from his former financial adviser and lawyer, Mr Isaac Terer, who is also the Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker.

Mr Komen was on Tuesday summoned to the EACC offices at Integrity Centre, Nairobi, to give his side of the story.

However, the EACC Deputy CEO Michael Mubea said they will require more documents from Mr Komen so as to commence proper investigations.

“We have received Komen’s case but we have told his lawyers to provide us with more information and documents,” said Mr Mubea. “His lawyers will explain to you what we require.”

The athlete was accompanied by his lawyers Elvis Majani and Edgar Wambilianga from Wambilianga, Majani and Associates. Also present were Professional Athletes Association of Kenya (PAAK) officials Julius Ndegwa and Jacob Yator.

Briefing the media after the session with EACC detectives, Mr Majani said more supporting documents — including the pleas for the case in an Eldoret court as well as bank statements — were required.

He said they will be submitted to the anti-graft agency on Wednesday.

“What is encouraging is that Mubea has promised to expedite investigations and summon Terer for interrogation,” said Mr Majani. “We will leave the matter to them as we pursue the court case.

ASSEMBLY SPEAKER

“We are looking at Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, which deals with leadership and integrity, and in this case Terer is the Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker.”

The ACC, through State Counsel G O Momanyi, has given Mr Terer 30 days to responds to Mr Komen’s accusations before they can take appropriate action.

“As part of screening and investigative process, we would like you to submit a written response to the complaint, which should set forth in full an explanation of the facts surrounding the complaint, together with the defence and responses to the claims of possible professional misconduct,” said Mr Momanyi in a letter relayed to Mr Terer on Tuesday.

Mr Momanyi explained that the complainant, Mr Komen, accused Terer of failing to account for his property and failing to protect his interests, among other things.

Mr Komen hopes that he will finally get justice and called on fellow athletes who have silently suffered under rogue managers who have swindled them of their hard-earned cash to come out and report their cases.