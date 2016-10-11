By AYUMBA AYODI

By BRIAN MOSETI

Over 20,000 participants have registered for this year’s Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon set for October 30 even as registration date was extended to Sunday.

The race organisers extended the registration date ended on August 31 on Friday last week for another 10 days so as to give a chance to more people to run.

Peter Gitau, the race’s local organising committee chairman, said that they have opted to extend the registration following numerous requests upon registration closure.

Gitau said they hope to register 10,000 more participants for the race that targets to raise Sh75m. Over Sh8m has been set aside as prize money.

Unlike before when they had manual registration centres across the country and online, the process is being be done online only. The link is www.sc.com/ke/Nairobimarathon at a fee of Sh2,000.

Running kits are already being issued at select Standard Chartered Bank branches and Nyayo National Stadium.

“We are calling on those interested to cash in on the grace period to register since we shall not accept any further registrations,” said Gitau.

“We are giving Kenyans a second opportunity granted that proceeds from the event go towards the ‘Seeing is Believing’ charity kitty.”

Races involved are full 42km marathon, 21km (half marathon), 10km, 5km and 21km (professional wheelchair race).

Some 30 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) have been invited to participate in 2.5km CEO Challenge that was introduced last year. Gitau said they have set aside Sh90m for this year’s championships.

“The early registration gives us enough time to sort out the requisite logistics. We even started issuing running kits this week at our branches. For those unable to collect their kits this week, we shall open a central collection point from Saturday this week at Nyayo National Stadium,” said Gitau.

Over 21,000 people attended last year’s races with Sh40m being realised for the “Seeing is Believing” initiative. The SCB’s flagship program aims at curbing blindness among children aged 15 years and below.