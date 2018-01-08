AK Cross Country Series: 10 senior duels, 9 winners

By BERNARD ROTICH

Athletics Kenya Cross Country series came to an end last weekend and the focus now shifts to the disciplined forces, counties and the regional events before the big - the National Cross Country Championships-cum-trials for the Africa Cross Country Championships.

The series had mixed results compared to previous years where few athletes dominated.

The senior categories has also seen upcoming athletes ruffle the feathers of elite athletes.

Some big names missed out on the AK Series action including two-time world cross country champion Geoffrey Kamworor, who is eyeing a slot in the Kenyan team for the IAAF World Half Marathon come March.

The AK Series first leg took place in Nairobi where talented Keringet 2015 World Youth 2,000m steeplechase silver medallist Sandrafelis Chebet swept all before her to win the senior women’s 10km.

ANNOUNCED ARRIVAL

In the men’s senior category, newcomer David Bett announced his arrival winning in 29:11.9 beating Peter Matelong who timed 29:29.8 while Peter Njoroge was third in 29:30.8.

The second edition in Sotik, Bomet County saw Iveen Chepkemoi (31:58.47) win the senior women’s 10km while Emmanuel Bett (28:04:04) won the men’s equivalent, relegating Geoffrey Koech (28:09.30) to second place and Dominic Kiptarus (28:12.66) third.

The third leg in Olkalau, Nyandarua saw E. Bett pick up his second title Series in 29:14.0.

Sandrafelis Chebet came back to the scene to grab victory in the women’s category in 33:20.4. Little known home runner Mathew Kimeli won the men’s senior race in 28:57.2. In the fourth leg in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet. Gloria Kite was in top shape to win the 10km women’s senior category.

Africa Cross Country senior bronze medallist Beatrice Mutai closed out the Series winning the fifth leg senior women in Kapsokwony, Bungoma in 35:15.16.

Kenyan-Bahraini John Koech prevailed in senior men in a time of 30:33.70.

REST OF CROSS COUNTRY CALENDAR

Jan 12: Kenya Defence Forces Cross Country Championships (Moi Airbase, Nairobi)

Jan 13: National Police Service Cross Country Championships (Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi); Kenya Prisons Service Cross Country Championships (Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi); Counties Cross Country Championships (various venues)

Jan 20: Kenya Universities Cross Country Championships (Kabarak University, Nakuru)

Jan 27: Regional Cross Country Championships- (various venues)

Feb 10: National Cross country Championships-cum-Africa Championships trials (Uhuru Gardens)

Feb 18-Mar13: Residential training camp for Africa Cross Country Championships team