AK names coaches for world events

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Athletics Kenya has appointed coaches and managers who will handle national team in various international assignments, including next year’s World Under-18 Championships, World Relays, World Cross-country Championships and World Athletics Championships.

Veteran coach Julius Kirwa who was in charge of Team Kenya for the country’s most successful outing ever at the World Championships in Beijing last year and Rio Olympic Games will again be the head coach for the 2017 World Championships in London between August 3 and 14.

While making the announcement on Friday, AK vice president in charge of competitions, Paul Mutwii, named AK Kenya Prisons secretary Nicholas Maswai the team manager for the London competition.

Kenya will be hoping to uphold her status in London, having topped the medal standings for the first time in the history of the competition in Beijing.

Kenya won 16 medals; seven gold, six silver ad three bronze to the medals standings the first time at the World Championships last year in Beijing, China.

What boasted Kenya’s tally was Julius Yego and Nicholas Bett’s historic victories in javelin and 400m hurdles respective, the first by the country.

At the Rio Olympics, Kenya had her best run, thanks to athletics that provided 13 medals; six gold, six silver and one bronze. Kenya claimed her maiden Olympic victory in women’s marathon and 5,000m courtesy of Jemimah Sumgong and Vivian Cheruiyot respectively.

Former 800m international Juma Ndiwa is the head coach for Team Kenya for the World Cross Country Championships due March 26 next year in Kampala.

The team manager is Evans Bosire, who is Athletics Kenya Public Relations officer. The team for the World Relays programmed from April 22-23 in Nassau, Bahamas, has George Macharia as head coach and Abraham Mutai as team manager. Mutai is AK Central Rift chairman.

Gikonyo Kariuki will be the head coach for the World Under-18 Championships team. The competition is slated for July 12 to 16 at Kasarani, Nairobi. Barnabas Kitilit will be the team manager.

“The move to appoint the coaches early is to enable us identify and prepare the athletes early enough,” said Mutwii. “We want to go for the trials of these events when we already have the history of athletes taking part.”