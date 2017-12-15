Africa sports writers meet

By AYUMBA AYODI

International Sports Press Association (AIPS) President Gianni Merlo has advised Kenyan international athletes to “master the language of communication” so as to endear themselves to many besides their astute performances in competitions.

Merlo, who has covered sports for over four decades, noted that Kenyan athletes have missed out big on international awards and contracts owing to their “conservative nature.”

Merlo, a veteran of Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper, noted that in most cases, Kenyan athletes just went out to compete, collect prize money and then return home.

“There is more to it than just going to races to win and collect money. Kenyan athletes need to promote themselves by socialising with others after the race instead of huddling themselves at secluded places,” said Merlo. “They need to communicate with others and I think that is one of the reason that most Kenyan athletes have won big track or road running and not outside.”

Merlo, who is from Italy, was speaking at Nation Centre where he paid a courtesy call on the sports desk.

He was received by Saturday Nation Editor James Ng’ang’a Mbugua and Nation Media Group Editor - Sports, Elias Makori. Merlo is in the country to oversee the AIPS-Africa Congress that starts Saturday at Nairobi Safari Club. He was accompanied by AIPS-Africa president Mitchell Obi and Sports Journalists’ Association of Kenya President Chris Mbaisi. The four-day elective congress, that is being held for the first time in the East African region, has attracted delegates from 30 countries.

The meeting will discuss new ways sports journalists can adopt to revolutionise the industry besides connecting and sharing experiences from the sporting world.

“It’s my hope that the journalists will discuss and perhaps come up with ways that will help tackle corruption and doping in sports among other vices,” said Merlo, adding that sports journalists must be part and parcel of the war against corruption and doping in sports “no matter the dangers that could pose.”

Merlo noted that it’s sad that corruption has now become the way of life with the situation almost becoming hopeless but remained confident that there is hope.

“The new generation that is taking up sport thinks it’s a way of life hence not able to fight corruption is sports, Europe is the real disaster with match fixing scandals,” said Merlo.

“Sports journalists have found themselves deeply into this systems either knowing or unknowing hence must be demolished now.”

DOPING MENACE

Merlo noted that doping has become intricate with governments, doctors, testing labs and law enforcers being involved in the network of cover up.

“The media has to intensify campaigns about these and inform the public of these dangers” said Merlo. “That is why we need to increase the culture of young reports into the field.”

Merlo alleged that there is huge cover up about doping in soccer since. “Why is it that we have no one failing dope test in soccer yet players with serious injuries heal in few days. That can only happen when on steroids,” said Merlo.

Obi noted that the big boys in doping have even penetrated in the media to cover up for serious cases. “It will need concerted efforts to fight doping and corruption,” said Obi.

Ng’ang’a noted that he is pleased that the congress will discuss the create of new culture ad exchange of information that will improve sorts coverage.