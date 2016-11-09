All set for annual 10km Great Ethiopian Run

By ELIAS MAKORI

Travel packages have been announced for this year’s Great Ethiopian Run, Africa’s largest mass participation race that will be held in Addis Ababa on November 20.

Launched in 2001 by Haile Gebrselassie, arguably the world’s most successful distance runner of all time and the new Ethiopia Athletics Federation President, the annual 10-kilometre race winds through the streets of the Ethiopian capital and attracts over 35,000 elite and fun runners combined.

Besides the international and popular 10-kilometre race for men and women, the Great Ethiopian Run also traditionally lines up a five-kilometre race women’s race and a children’s fun run.

Nairobi’s Bunson Safari, a division of travel company Carlson Wagonlit Travel (Bunson Travel Services), has announced group packages for running enthusiasts wishing to travel to Addis Ababa for the November 20 race, with offers ranging from $790 (Sh79,000) to $965 (Sh96,500) for four-day packages.

The packages include return flights from Nairobi to Addis Ababa, airport transfers and ground transport, full board hotel accommodation and race entry fees.

According to Carlson Wagonlit Travel chief executive Julie Dabaly Scott, Bunson Safaris has also introduced seven-day, all-inclusive packages ranging from $1,160 (Sh116,000) to $1,535 (Sh153,500) that will include excursions to Debre Zeit, 45 kilometres south east of Addis that lies within a circle of six crater lakes.

“The package also includes an Addis City tour that includes a panoramic view of the Entoto Mountain, National Museum, Trinity Cathedral and Merkato, the largest market in Africa,” Dabaly said.

Kenyan runners have struggled to impress in the Great Ethiopian Run that also unearths fresh Ethiopian running talent.

Tamirat Tola and Mamitu Deska won last year’s races with impressive times of 28 minutes and 44 seconds and 32:16 respectively. Kenya’s Geoffrey Kipyego was 10th in 29:29.

Nicholas Kipkemboi (28:47) is the highest-ranked Kenyan in the history of the race having finished third in 2011 in a race won by Ethiopia’s Mewsnet Geremew (28:37).