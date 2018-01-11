By BERNARD ROTICH

A star-studded cast will be on display as the Kenya Prisons Service hold their annual national cross country championships at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on Saturday.

The programme starts at 9.30am with the senior women’s 10-kilometre race followed by the men’s race over the same distance at 10:30am with the curtains coming down with the senior mixed relay from 11:30am.

Africa cross country champion Alice Aprot will be looking forward to retaining the title she won last year and in 2016. She says her training has been good.

“I have done enough training and I’m well prepared for the race. I know there will be stiff competition especially from the young upcoming athletes,” said Aprot who will be representing the Prisons Headquarters team.

Aprot, who has been training in Eldoret, is also a silver medallist from last year’s IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Kampala.

Others in action include Timothy Cheruiyot, the 2017 World Championships 1,500m silver medallist and Diamond League winner who will run in the 10km race for Prisons Headquarters alongside Wilfred Kimitei, the Africa 10,000m silver medallist.