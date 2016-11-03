Baringo’s 21km race maintains old route

By NATION CORRESPONDENT

Saturday's revived Baringo Half Marathon will maintain the challenging course used for the last competition in 2014, organisers have announced.

Launched a decade ago by former world marathon record holder Paul Tergat, who is also an International Olympic Committee member, the punishing route that runs from Kabartonjo to the Baringo County Government headquarters in Kabarnet, is famous for its punishing inclines that have seen seasoned runners upstaged by upstarts.

Ethiopian runners, entered in the race two years ago, found the 19-kilometre course too hot to handle, falling way behind the locals before the race took a year’s break last year, resuming tomorrow under a new title sponsorship from the Lotto Foundation.

The foundation has given the race Sh3 million with the men’s and women’s runners tomorrow earning Sh200,000 each and prizes going 10-deep.

A total of Sh1.2 million is up for grabs in the race that will be flagged off at Kureschoon area of Kabartonjo.

Besides the usual half marathon, a 12-kilometre wheelchair race has been included in the menu that also has a 10-kilometre run and a six-kilometre junior race.

During the event’s launch on Tuesday, race organiser Kaplich Barsito said 2007 Africa Championships 5,000 metres silver medallist Josphat Menjo, 2012 world half marathon championships bronze winner Pascalia Chepkorir and Japan-based Amos Kaptich will be among the over 250 athletes expected on Saturday.

Lotto Foundation, through Oxygen 8 chief executive officer for East Africa, Brian Waluchio, confirmed that they are in the race for the long haul and would back next year’s edition as well.