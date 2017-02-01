By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya’s world 400 metres hurdles champion Nicholas Bett has vowed to bounce back this year after a lukewarm 2016 season. He wants to retain his global title in London.

Bett said he was determined to put behind the death of his son last year and focus on defending his title at the London IAAF World Championships that will be held from August 4 to 13.

Many expected Bett to follow up his pulsating show at the 2015 World Championships with a medal at last year’s Rio Olympic Games, but that didn’t happen.

He stunned many when he ran a national record 47.79 seconds to claim the world title in Beijing, Kenya’s first sprints gold on the global stage since 1972 when the 4x400m relay team won gold at the Munich Olympics.

He, however, struggled throughout last season culminating in his disqualification in the first heat at the Rio Olympics after he stumbled at the last hurdle.

The 2014 Africa 400m hurdles bronze medallist said that he faced form issues and lost focus following some family challenges that saw his son die from illness.

“I actually competed in Rio while my son was in intensive care unit. I wasn’t focused with all the phone calls from back home,” Bett explained.

“It was really tough for me after my son died when I returned from Rio. But I thank God for everything and I look forward to a glorious comeback.”

Bett, who resumed his training in September last year in Eldoret, moved to Nairobi for speed work and track sessions in January.

“I know everybody is training well but I’m not really bothered since it will all depend on who will be ready when it matters,” Bett said.

“I just want to keep focused on that big day.” Bett is currently training alongside Olympic 400m hurdles silver medallist Nicholas Mucheru and national 400m hurdles champion Haron Koech under two-time Olympic 400m hurdles champion Felix Sanchez.

Koech is Bett’s twin brother. Also training with them is Kiprono Koskei.

Bett said he hopes Kenya will qualify four athletes to the London Worlds.

Besides the three places given to each country, Kenya has the privilege of fielding another athlete by virtue of having a world champion.

“It will be advantageous if we are to have four Kenyans in London or even better if all of them make the final,” said Bett adding that all eyes will be on Kenya in London.

Bett said he will be moving to the Dominican Republic for further training on February 20 where he will be joined by Mucheru and Koech later.

He is due to open his Diamond League season in Shanghai on May 13.

“It’s a great opportunity to train under Sanchez since his expertise is what we need now,” said Bett.

“I am the world champion and we could be having an Olympic silver medallist but we need to take our game to the next level and Sanchez should help us do that.”