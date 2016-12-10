By AYUMBA AYODI

Former world marathon record holder Patrick Makau and world 5,000m silver medallist Caleb Mwangangi will grace the inaugural Kenya Pipeline Corporation Makueni Cross Country on Monday at Makuu Primary School, Kibwezi.

Makau is fresh from Fukuoka Marathon where he finished second, losing the title to Ethiopian Yemane Tsegay while Mwangangi has just started his preparations for the coming season.

The duo will battle it out in senior men’s 10km race of the event that starts at 7am sponsored by Kenya Pipeline Company.

Five times World Cross Country champion Paul Tergat will attended as one of the guests.

The event, which will coincide with Jamhuri Day celebrations will feature three other categories - women’s 10km, 8km junior men and 6km junior women races. There will also be 4km kids race (under-14 years) and 2km wazee race (over-40 years).

PRIZE MONEY

Winners in the senior men’s category will pocket Sh20, 000 while first and second runners up will receive Sh15,000 and Sh10,000 respectively.

Winners in the junior 6km (boys and girls) will get Sh10,000, Sh8.000 and Sh7,000 respectively. The kids race has a purse of Sh5,000, Sh4,000 and Sh3,000 for the top three places same as the over 40 category.

KPC managing director Joe Sang said their move to hold the inaugural cross country race in the area was to celebrate with the Thange communities and thank them for their support and role in the vital oil and gas sector.

“There was an oil spill in the area sometimes back but the community really helped clean up,” said Sang. “Besides the races we have other CSR activities focusing on youth empowerment programs that have the potential to transform lives.

Sang welcomed the area people to not only celebrate Jamhuri Day with them but enjoy an unforgettable sporting experience.