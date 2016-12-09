By AYUMBA AYODI

Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series head to Mount Elgon where home athlete Charles Chemengich is under pressure to defend the men’s 10km title at Kapsokwony Boys High School on Saturday.

Chemengich is set to renew rivalry with Julius Kogo and Dominic Kiptarus, among other competitors, in the fifth leg of the Series that has drawn athletes from Rift Valley, Kenya Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and Kenya Defence Forces.

Last year, Chemengich dominated the race and easily beat Kiptarus to second place. Kiptarus finished fourth in the junior race at the 2015 World Cross Country in Guyana. Experienced Kogo, who had done most of the donkey work during the race, settled third.

In the women’s category, Naomi Chebet will defend her title in the 10km race against international Sheila Chesang, who was a member of Team Kenya in the 4X800m squad at the 2015 World Relays in Nassau, Bahamas.

It remains to be seen whether Chesang will turn the tables on Chebet as they face off again. Valentine Mataiko, who has just graduated to senior ranks, will also be gunning for honours.

World Under 20 3,000m steeplechase champion Cellphine Chespol and Africa Cross junior champion Miriam Cherop will be seeking glory in the junior women’s race, while Isaac Kipsang from Iten will take the battle to home athletes Willy Kwemoi and Gilbert Kwemoi in junior men’s race.

Other legs of the Series have been held in Nairobi, Nyandarua, Kilgoris and Iten, as a build up for next year’s World Cross Country Championships scheduled for March in Kampala.