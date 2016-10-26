Court of Arbitration for Sport doubles doping ban against Jeptoo

Wednesday October 26 2016

This file picture dated April 21, 2014 shows Rita Jeptoo of Kenya crossing the finish line to win the Women's Elite division of the 118th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts. PHOTO | TIMOTHY A. CLARY | AFP

This file picture dated April 21, 2014 shows Rita Jeptoo of Kenya crossing the finish line to win the Women's Elite division of the 118th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts. PHOTO | TIMOTHY A. CLARY |  AFP

  • The world athletics body, the IAAF, had appealed to get the ban extended against Jeptoo who is now 35.
By AFP
LAUSANNE

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday doubled a doping ban against Kenyan marathon star Rita Jeptoo to four years, signalling the end of her career.

The sports tribunal said there was "aggravating circumstances" which warranted doubling the original ban against the 2014 Chicago and Boston marathon winner which was due to end on Sunday.

The world athletics body, the IAAF, had appealed to get the ban extended against Jeptoo who is now 35.