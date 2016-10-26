Court of Arbitration for Sport doubles doping ban against Jeptoo
LAUSANNE
The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday doubled a doping ban against Kenyan marathon star Rita Jeptoo to four years, signalling the end of her career.
The sports tribunal said there was "aggravating circumstances" which warranted doubling the original ban against the 2014 Chicago and Boston marathon winner which was due to end on Sunday.
The world athletics body, the IAAF, had appealed to get the ban extended against Jeptoo who is now 35.