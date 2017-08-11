DAY 8: London World Championships Notebook

By ELIAS MAKORI

Contaminated eggs recalled

*****

Several athletes have caught bugs here. Now, news has broken to the effect that over 700,000 contaminated eggs have been withdrawn from supermarket shelves along with sandwiches and salads containing eggs. Reports say the eggs – imported from the Netherlands - contain Fipronil, a pesticide which attacks insects’ nerves and muscles.

Thank God there are no eggs in beer.

So knighted Sir Usain St Leo Bolt?

*****

A former British minister wants Jamaica’s sprints legend Usain Bolt celebrated with knighthood. The Daily Mail Friday reported that former sports minister Richard Carborn has written to Queen Elizabeth to include Bolt, also called St Leo, in her next list of knighthoods. Bolt won bronze in the 100 metres last weekend here.

Nyama choma available here

*****

Kenyans living in London have been gathering at a popular pub in Dagenham area closely monitoring the results of Kenya’s General Election. The “Thatched House” pub run by Kenya-born entrepreneurs and is quite popular with Kenyans here as it offers nyama choma, sukuma wiki, ugali, mutura besides also selling Tusker and other Kenyan beers.

Organisers happy with attendance

*****

Organisers are impressed by the attendance figures at these championships that have seen the London Olympic Stadium packed to the rafters during all morning and evening sessions. The popularity of track and field here is largely due to the stellar performances by Britain’s middle distance star Mo Farah, and efforts by British organisers.