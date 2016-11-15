Komen, who has also moved to court, is seeking to recover property valued at Sh150m from Terer, who he has accused of swindling him.

Double World Indoor 1,500m silver medallist Daniel Kipchirchir Komen will on Tuesday lodge an official compliant at the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) against his former financial advisor and lawyer Isaac Terer.

By AYUMBA AYODI

Komen, who will be accompanied by his lawyer Elvis Majani of Wambilianga, Majani and Associates, is due to check at the EACC offices shortly before 1pm.

