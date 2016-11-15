Daniel Komen to lodge complaint over swindled cash

Tuesday November 15 2016

Double World Indoor 1,500m silver medallist Daniel Kipchirchir Komen. PHOTO | FILE |

Double World Indoor 1,500m silver medallist Daniel Kipchirchir Komen accuses Uasin-Gishu County Assembly Minority Leader Ramadhan Ali of conning him. PHOTO | FILE |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

By AYUMBA AYODI
Double World Indoor 1,500m silver medallist Daniel Kipchirchir Komen will on Tuesday lodge an official compliant at the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) against his former financial advisor and lawyer Isaac Terer.

Komen, who has also moved to court, is seeking to recover property valued at Sh150m from Terer, who he has accused of swindling him.

Komen, who will be accompanied by his lawyer Elvis Majani of Wambilianga, Majani and Associates, is due to check at the EACC offices shortly before 1pm.

more to follow

