Kenya’s Daniel Wanjiru Sunday won the 2016 Amsterdam Marathon in a new course record of 2:05:21 as the country swept the top three places.

Wanjiru, 24, finished ahead of compatriots Sammy Kitwara (2.05.45) and Marius Kimutai (2.05.47) as Kenya bagged the top eight places in the race.

“I have been training well and the weather today was excellent making it possible for me to run my best. I hope the win will inspire me to many more victories in my career,” Wanjiru said.

Last year’s champion Bernard Kipyego finished in eighth place. Ethiopia’s Meselech Melkamu won the women’s race in 2.23.20 as Kenya's Priscah Jeptoo finished fourth in a time of 2:25:57.