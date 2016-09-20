World marathon record-holder Dennis Kimetto is targeting his own course record at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon next month.

Kimetto said he was in great shape for the race that will be held on October 11.

The 32-year-old Kimetto now wants to break his own 2:03:45 hours course record that he set in 2013.

Kimetto, a former cattle herder, who impressively won in Tokyo and Chicago in 2013 before setting a new world record over the distance of 2:02:57 in Berlin, said he had come back to the form he exhibited three years ago.

“After setting the world record in Berlin, I have not done well in full marathons but I am glad that my body is now responding very well in training. I am raring to go,” he said.

He added that Chicago will be his big comeback.

The 2013 Tokyo Marathon champion, who lives with his family in Uasin Gishu, will be making his second appearance in Chicago.

“I know the course well now. That is why I can boldly say a course record is possible,” said Kimetto.

Among other athletes lined up for Chicago Marathon are former world marathon champion Abel Kirui and Tokyo Marathon course record holder Dickson Chumba. Former 10km world record-holder Micah Kogo is also in the line up.

The Kenyan athletes led by Kimetto will be up against Ethiopia’s Tsegaye Kebede, who won the race in 2012.

Kimetto ran the fastest marathon debut ever, clocking 2:04:16 hours behind training mate and closest friend Geoffrey Mutai in Berlin Marathon in 2012.