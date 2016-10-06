By AFP

The 2010 Chicago Marathon remains one of the most electrifying races owing to the blow-to-blow exchange between the late Samuel Wanjiru from Kenya and Ethiopia’s Tsegaye Kebede.

Wanjiru retained the title after beating Kebede to second place in the epic battle.

Wanjiru and Kebebe exchanged leads over the final kilometres of the race before the Kenyan went on to win in what is considered one of the most courageous marathon duels of all time.

However, the Ethiopian would finally claim the crown for the first time in 2012, a year after Wanjiru had passed on.

The duo clashed at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games where Wanjiru gave Kenya its maiden Olympic marathon victory with Kebede settling for bronze.

But can Kebede and defending champion Dickson Chumba from Kenya deliver similar memories at the 40th edition this Sunday?

Chumba took home his third career victory after wins in 2011 Rome and 2014 Tokyo marathons when he triumphed last year in Chicago, breaking from the leading pack with almost five kilometres to go after a slow and tactical race to win in 2:09:25, the slowest time since 2007.

Chumba started his marathon career in 2010, but he gained global recognition in 2014 with a win and course record of 2:05:42 at the Tokyo Marathon.

He followed that performance with a third-place showing at the 2014 Chicago Marathon in his current personal best of 2:04:32.

Kebede returns to Chicago after he chalked his personal best and a course record of 2:04:38.

The field also has some rich talent from Kenya in the likes of two-time World marathon champion Abel Kirui, who is also the 2012 London Olympic marathon silver medallist, 2008 Olympic 10,000m bronze medallist Micah Kogo and 8K world record-holder Stephen Sambu.

Kirui has been struggling with injuries since his London Olympics exploits and will be aiming to make a strong comeback.

“I am ready for the race and I hope to make a good comeback as I focus on making the team for the World Championships next year,” said Kirui.

Kogo might not have a marathon victory on his resume, but he does have a track personal best of 26:35:63, making him the sixth-fastest man in history over the distance.

Sambu adds some mystery to the elite field full of stellar names. While he has raced exceptionally well in Chicago, claiming victories at the 2015 and 2016 Shamrock Shuffle 8KM – his potential in the marathon remains unknown.

He brings the world record 8K speed (22:01:1), 10,000m speed (26:54:61) and half-marathon endurance (1:00:41) into his marathon debut.

Kenya’s Gideon Kipketer and America’s Luke Puskedra will also be eyeing podium finishes. Kipketer started 2016 by grabbing the headlines at the Mumbai Marathon. Kipketer ran his personal best (2:08:14) at the 2012 Amsterdam Marathon.

Puskedra stole the show at last year’s Chicago Marathon, subtracting five minutes from his PB to run 2:10:24, becoming the sixth American over the last two decades to claim a top-five finish in Chicago.