Ekumbo released on bond

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) first vice chairman Bernard Kabura Ekumbo, who was charged with stealing $10,500 (Sh1,050,000) and Team Kenya’s Nike kits, was Tuesday released on bond after staying in custody for two weeks.

Ekumbo, who was the deputy de chief mission of Team Kenya at the Rio Olympic Games, was ordered to pay a cash bail of Sh200,000 or deposit in court a security worth Sh1 million as an alternative.

Senior Principal Magistrate Charity Oluoch allowed the bail application renewed by lawyer Cliff Ombeta, who said Ekumbo was not a flight risk. The official had been denied bond last week.

Ombeta told the magistrate the prosecution had objected to Ekumbo’s release because investigations were not complete. He, however, said that stringent bond conditions can be imposed on the suspect.

Ombeta said bond is a constitutional right for any suspect under Article 49.

At the same time, the lawyer told the court Ekumbo had already returned Sh1,050,000 to the government, which had “irregularly been paid to his account”.

The Nock official had offered to refund the money when he first appeared in court on November 22, saying the money was erroneously deposited in his account at the Kenya Commercial Bank University Way Branch Nairobi without his knowledge.

The Olympics scandal that involves over Sh80 million has sucked top officials of Nock, some of whom have been charged. Others have been probed by a committee appointed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario. A parliamentary select committee has investigated the Olympics fiasco.

State prosecutor, Duncan Ondimu, told the court earlier that President Uhuru Kenyatta had directed that thorough investigation be conducted into the scam and those found culpable face justice.

Ekumbo has denied two counts of conspiracy to steal $10,500 jointly with others and theft of assorted games kits for Team Kenya which participated at the August Rio Games.

Ondimu told the court he wasn’t opposed to the accused refunding money to the State.

“Let the accused present a receipt of payment to the Asset Recovery Agency and I would advice the court,” said Ondimu. The magistrate warned the accused not to interfere with witnesses or his bail would be cancelled.

Police are still investigating charges of sexual molestation of swimmers against him. The case will be mentioned on December 15 for consolidation with another in which other Nock officials have been charged over the Rio scam.