Eliud Kipchoge, Vivian Cheruiyot top awards list

Olympic champions Eliud Kipchoge (Marathon) and Vivian Cheruiyot (5,000m) are among the front-runners for this year’s men and women’s Athlete of the Year Awards.

Winners will be named Wednesday evening at the Athletics Kenya Golden Gala starting 5.30pm at Panari Hotel, Nairobi.

Confederation of Africa Athletics president Kalkaba Malboum will be the chief guest at the event that will feature two new categories - Coach of the Year Award and Athletics Kenya Golden Award.

Kipchoge, who became the second Kenyan to claim marathon gold at the Olympics this year in Rio de Janeiro after the late Samuel Wanjiru’s exploits at 2008 Games in Beijing, is battling it out with fellow gold medallists from Rio Consenslus Kipruto (3,000m steeplechase) and David Rudisha (800m).

Also in contention are World javelin champion Julius Yego, who was the 2015 winner, and Africa 400m hurdles champion Boniface Mucheru. Both claimed silver medals in their respective events in Rio.

Cheruiyot, who also won silver in 10,000m in Rio besides becoming making history as the first Kenyan woman to win the 5,000m title at the Games, faces off with Jemimah Sumgong and Faith Chepng’etich among others, for the women’s top award.

Sumgong also made history as the first Kenyan woman to clinch a marathon title at the Games while Chepng’etich gave Kenya its second 1,500m victory at the Olympics after Jebet Lagat in 2008 Beijing.

Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri and Margaret Nyairera, who won bronze in 800m at the Rio Olympics besides bronze over the same distance at the World Indoor are also chasing glory as Athletes of the Year.

Besides winning the Olympic gold, Kipchoge retained his London Marathon title in a course record and personal best time of 2 hours, 03 minutes and 05 seconds.

Kipchoge had along the way broken the 30km World Record in a new time of 1 hour, 27 minutes and 13 seconds. That saw him win the World Marathon Majors and Association of International Marathon Series.

Kipruto won the Olympic 3,000m steeplechase title in a Championship Record of 8 minutes 03.28 seconds besides claiming the 2016 Diamond League Steeplechase Trophy.

DEFENDED TITLE

Rudisha, who is also a past winner, successfully defended his Olympic title at the Rio Games.

Cheruiyot, who is fondly known as Pocket Rocket, won the 10,000m silver in Rio in a National Record of 29 minutes, 32.53 seconds. That was the third fastest time ever run in the world. That set the stage for her 5,000m victory in an Olympic Record time of 14 minutes 26.17 seconds, as she guided compatriot Hellen Obiri to a 1-2 finish.

Kipchoge also highlights the Road Running category where World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor and Paris Marathon champion Cyprian Kotut are contenders.

World Under-20 champions Kipyegon Bett (800m), Amos Kirui (3,000m steeplechase) and Rogers Kwemoi (10,000m) are in contention for the Young Athlete of the Year.

Cellphine Chespol, who won the World Under-20 in a championship record, is in line for her second consecutive Youth Athlete of the Year award.

However, she faces Maureen Thomas, who broke the National Under-20 record when she reached the final of her 400m at the World Under-20 Championships and Emmaculate Chepkirui, who won silver in 5,000m at the World Under-20.

Other categories that will be rewarded on the day include Sprinter, Middle Distance, Long Distance, Field and Cross Country Athlete of the Year for both men and women.

Two recipients will be bestowed with the Outstanding Performance of the Year (male and female) with one recognised for the Comeback of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Athlete of the Year Nominees

Male: Eliud Kipchoge (Marathon), Conseslus Kipruto (3,000m SC), David Rudisha (800m), Julius Yego (javelin), Boniface Mucheru (400m-H)

Female: Vivian Cheruiyot (10,000m, 5,000m), Jemimah Sumgong (Marathon), Faith Chepng’etich (1,500m), Hellen Obiri (5,000m), Margaret Nyairera (800m)

Young Athlete of the Year

Male: Rogers Kwemoi (10,000m), Amos Kirui (3,000m SC), Kipyegon Bett (800m), Kumari Taki (1,500m)

Female: Cellphine Chespol (3,000m s/c), Maureen Thomas (400m), Emmaculate Chepkirui (5,000m):

Sprinter of the Year:

Male: Boniface Mucheru, Harun Koech, Mike Mokamba

Female: Maureen Jelagat (400m), Maureen Thomas (400m), Margaret Nyairera

Middle Distance Athlete of the Year:

Male: David Rudisha (800m), Ferguson Rotich (800m), Asbel Kiprop (1,500m), Timothy Cheruiyot (1,500m)

Female: Emily Cherotich (800m), Faith Chepng’etich (1,500m), Margaret Nyairera (800m)

Long Distance Athlete of the Year:

Male: Paul Tanui (10,000m), Augustine Choge (3,000m), Douglas Kipserem (5,000m), Mangata Ndiwa

Female: Vivian Cheruiyot (10,000m), Hellen Obiri (5,000m), Hyvin Kiyeng (3,000m SC), Alice Aprot (10,000m), Sheila Chepkirui (5,000m)

Field Athlete of the Year

Male: Julius Yego (Javelin), Matthew Sawe (high jump), Alex Kiprotich (javelin)

Road Running Athlete the Year

Male: Eliud Kipchoge (Marathon), Geoffrey Kamworor (Half Marathon), Stanley Biwott (Marathon), Cyprian Kotut (Marathon)

Female: Jemimah Sumgong (Marathon), Florence Kiplagat (Marathon), Visiline Jepkesho (Marathon), Peris Jepchirchir (Half Marathon), Mary Keitany (marathon)

Comeback Athlete the Year:

Hellen Obiri (5,000m), Abel Kirui (Marathon), Augustine Choge (World Indoor)