By BENARD ROTICH

Emmanuel Kipsang and Emmaculate Jebet on Saturday won men and women’s 10km races in fourth leg of Athletics Kenya Cross Country series in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Kipsang took an early lead in men’s race and braved chilly weather to clock 26minutes, 57.20 seconds to win ahead of Toronto Marathon champion Philemon Rono who clocked 27:06.90. Emmanuel Bett settled for third place in 27:10.30.

Kipsang, a Kenya Defence Forces Officer who is based in Mtongwe in Mombasa County, said he is eyeing a slot in the Kenya Defence Forces team that will compete in the national trials ahead of next year’s World Cross Country Championship.

“I had trained well for the race and I took advantage of the weather to lead from the start,” said Kipsang who is fresh from winning men’s 12km race in Kass Marathon.

Jebet, who finished 13th in last week’s Tuskys Wareng Cross Country, overcame stiff competition that also featured two-time Chicago marathon champion Florence Kiplagat to win in 31:08.7.

“This is my comeback after a series of poor performances. I had trained well for the race and I thank God for the victory. My goal is to be in Kenya’s team for next year’s the World Cross Country Championships in Kampala,” Jebet said.

Nelly Jeptoo came second after clocking 31:15.0, while Gladys Kimaina settled for third position in 31:18.60.

In junior men’s 8km race, Edwin Kosgei won easily in 21:39.50, followed by Rhones Kipruto (21:40.10) while Vincent Kipkorir was third after he clocked 21:42.0