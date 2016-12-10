By COPPERFIELD LAGAT

More by this Author

World Half Marathon record-holder Florence Kiplagat finished third in the women's 10km at Kapsokwony Cross Country meeting in Mount Elgon on Saturday.

Kiplagat was relegated to third place as newcomers Jackline Atudunya and Nelly Cheptoo grabbed the first and second slots in 36:04:32 and 36:55:50 respectively.

However, Kiplagat said she had not prepared for the race as she was only on a visit to Mount Elgon.

"I have never been to Mount Elgon and so I just decided to visit today. I have not resumed training," said Kiplagat who clocked 37:28:96.

"But then I opted to compete in the race as cross country is my love. It made me who I am today and gives me speed."

She was, however, contented with her third place finish as this was her first race since competing in Chicago Marathon two months ago.