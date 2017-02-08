By AFP

MADRID

Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba set a sixth world indoor record in Sabadell, Spain on Tuesday by posting a new 2,000-metres mark.

On the eve of her 26th birthday, the Olympic 1,500-metres silver medallist ran a time of 5min 23.75sec in Catalonia.

Also the outdoor 1,500m world record holder, Dibaba has the best indoor marks for 1,500m, the mile, 3,000m, two miles and 5,000m.

Dibaba's 2,000m time knocked almost seven seconds off the old record by Romania's Gabriela Szabo, which had stood since 1998.