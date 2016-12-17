Germans happy with World U-18 preparations

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Germany, which is among 155 countries expected in Nairobi for 2017 World Under-18 Championships, has expressed satisfaction with Kenya’s preparations towards hosting the event.

The German delegation led by the country’s national youth coach Jorg Peter and field events trainer Dietmar Chounard who were in the country a fortnight ago to plan for the event, on Saturday expressed satisfaction with the preparations.

A statement posted Saturday on the website of Germany’s athletics federation quoted Peter saying Germany is looking forward to an exciting stay in Kenya, the world of champions.

“One does not travel every day to Africa, so a good preparation of the German team’s stay during the title matches in Nairobi is required,” said Peter.

“The local organising committee is looking forward to the World event and are very pleased that we were there already and we were looking at the competition venues.”

Peter explained that the final qualification for the German team will take place in a gala in Schweinfurt on June 24 before they fly to Nairobi on July 9 next year.

Peter noted that there is a special relationship between Kenya and Germany, noting that Germany was the first state to recognise Kenya after independence from the United Kingdom in 1963.

MUTHEE HAPPY

The Chief Executive Officer of the games’ Local Organising Committee, Mwangi Muthee, said Germany has promised to help Kenya prepare its field athletes ahead of the championships.

Muthee noted that even though some countries will not be coming to Nairobi for the last edition of the championships, there should be no panic. Among the countries that have officially withdrawn are Britain and Switzerland.

“Many countries are enthusiastic about this competition and have made it a priority. For some it may not be, but an overwhelming majority are eager to come here. The IAAF have told us as much and asked us to get ready,” said Muthee.

He said that the IAAF has over 200 affiliate members but the average attendance at the youth championships was between 130 to 155countries.

“We want as many as possible to come, even set a record; and as Kenyans we should extend enthusiastic welcome,” said Muthee.

He added: “This is a very important event for the youth. The opportunity to travel, see new places, make new friends and enjoy the camaraderie is something one should not deny them.”

He said hosting the event will be a good test of Kenya’s ability to organise world class events. “We are known for hosting great gatherings in many spheres but in sporting competitions, this is a completely new landmark.”

Muthee said that the refurbishing of the competition and warm-up venues and the Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani) and establishing an Athletes’ Village at Kenyatta University, would be a championships legacy.