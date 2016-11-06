By AYUMBA AYODI

Ethiopia’s distance running great Haile Gebrselassie has been elected president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation.

The two-time Olympic 10,000m champion was elected on Saturday night after he polled nine out of 15 votes, beating two other candidates. Incumbent EAF president Alebachew Nigusse didn’t seek re-election.

The 43-year-old Gebrselassie (inset) was elected for a four-year term. “I am honoured that athletes trust me to deliver in this position. I am looking forward to working together with all people involved in the EAF to work on a great future for Ethiopian athletics,” Gebrselassie said afterwards.

Gebrselassie has been competing since 1992 when he won the 5,000m and 10,000m titles at the World Junior Championships. He had an impressive career with 27 world records, 61 Ethiopian records, two Olympic gold medals and eight world championship titles.

And Athletics Kenya chiefs and Kenyan athletes have congratulated the distance running legend on his election to the position.

Among those who congratulated Gebrselassie are Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei, two-time World marathon champion Catherine Ndereba and the 1991 W9orld 10,000m champion Moses Tanui.

Tuwei said Gebrselassie will not only steer Ethiopian athletes to greater heights but will also to the top of the world.

“It’s a good outcome and I hope Gebrselassie will work with us closely to uplift the standards of athletics in the region,” said Tuwei.

“He was a great athlete and the respect he garnered on track and road worldwide should yield good things for the region.”

Ndereba said Gebrselassie’s election to the position was in appreciation of his contribution to the world of athletics.

“I believe he has what it takes to govern athletics in Ethiopia…he should replicate his rich track and rad records to administration,” said Ndereba.

Ndereba noted that Gebrselassie’s election is a great challenge to her and fellow Kenyan athletics. “People should not just stick to offices forever but give a chance to energetic people to also impart new ideas,” said Ndereba.

Tanui said he hopes Gebrselassie’s leadership will be a good example on how athletes should govern themselves. The 2005 World 5,000m champion Benjamin Limo also congratulated Gebrselassie on the feat.

“I believe he will steer Ethiopian athletes well since he knows where the shoes pitch,” said Tanui.

“Congratulation my friend, my colleague and multiple record/gold medalist for his new task,” said Limo. “I believe he will take athletics, not only in Ethiopia, but Africa and the world to the next level.”