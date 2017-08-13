By AYUMBA AYODI

By BERNARD ROTICH

IN LONDON

Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Kenya’s Hellen Obiri claimed her first major when she ran a tactical race to dethrone Ethiopian Almaz Ayana of the World 5,000m title at the Olympic Stadium in London on Sunday.

After a breathtaking mind game, Ayana and Obiri broke from the pack with 1,200m gone, with the Kenyan trialling the Ethiopian for the better part of the race.

Gold medallist Kenya's Hellen Onsando Obiri poses on the podium during the victory ceremony for the women's 5000m at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 13, 2017. PHOTO | ADRIAN DENNIS | AFP

Ayana led through the bell before Obiri teased the Ethiopian for a moment after injecting some pace. However, it’s Obiri, who stepped on her gas pedal with 300m to go overtaking the Olympic and World 10,000m champion to win in 14 minutes and 34.86 seconds.

Ayana settled for silver in a season’s best of 14:40.35 with Dutch Sifan Hassan atoning for her failure to medal in the 1,500m final with bronze in 14:42.73.

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan celebrates bronze after the final of the women's 5000m at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 13, 2017. PHOTO | KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV | AFP

The feat saw Obiri, the 2012 World Indoor 3,000m champion end Kenya’s six-year drought for its third World 5,000m title after Vivian Cheruiyot’s exploits in 2009 Berlin and 2011 Daegu.

The race took to a slow start with Ayana dictating the pace through 400m and 800m in 1:21.77 and 2:40.74 respectively before another Ethiopian Senbere Teferi took the pack through 1,000m in 3:18.00 with Obiri and Ayana in pursuit.

Ayana swung to the lead with Obiri taking queue for a scintillating show down that saw Obiri lead for the first time with 300m to go for victory.

Obiri said that the advise from Vivian Cheruiyot before the final did the trick. “I was planning to go in front but she told me not to attempt the move. She was firm that I stay behind her until the right time,” Obiri said. “She told me to be patient no matter what and only kick in the last 400m.”