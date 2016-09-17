Henry Nzungi bows out in Rio

By ISAAC SWILA

Sprinter Henry Nzungi bowed out of the Paralympics Games in heartache after failing to qualify for the 200m T12 men’s final on Saturday.

Billed as a medal prospect before the competition began, Nzungi had an impressive start winning the 400m T12 men’s heat in 49.85seconds last week only to be disqualified for a lane infringement.

Nzungi could then only come second in heat four of 200m in 23.16 seconds behind winner Spaniard, Martinez Munar, who qualified for the final in 22.88 seconds.

Cuban Savon Pineda won heat one in 22.42seconds, while heat two went to Moroccan Afri Mahidi in 22.69 seconds. South African Langenhoven Hilton claimed the heat three ticket in 22.27seconds. The final will be held Sunday morning.

Inexperience may have worked to Nzungi’s detriment. At the same time, Nancy Chelagat was Saturday night (11pm Kenyan time) poised to fight for honours in the 1,500 T11 women’s final – Kenya’s last event in the Rio event that ends on Sunday.

DUELS

Placed in lane four, Chelagat, 21, will be guided by Geoffrey Rotich, as she duels with by Mexican Rodriguez Saaved, Colombian Arango Buitrago, Mosquera Schmidt of the USA , Brazilian Bazone Teixeira and race favourite Jin Zheng of China.

Kenya has so far claimed five medals (three gold and two bronze) and should Chelagat finish in the medal bracket, the team will match their London 2012 heroics where Kenya bagged six medals – two gold, two silver and an equal number of bronze.

Samuel Muchai led with distinction winning two gold medals in 1,500m T11 and 5,000 T11 while Henry Kirwa also bagged gold in 5,000m T13 and bronze in 1,500 T13.