IAAF chief Sebastian Coe to reside at Windsor

Saturday November 26 2016

World Under 18 Championships head of communication Chris Mutungi speaking during a one-day seminar for journalists at Safaricom Stadium Kasarani on November 25, 2016. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

World Under 18 Championships head of communication Chris Mutungi speaking during a one-day seminar for journalists at Safaricom Stadium Kasarani on November 25, 2016. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Kasarani to get facelift
  • Committee’s CEO Muthee says team on track to host junior competition in Nairobi
  • Muthee said since June, IAAF officials have increased their visits to Kenya.
Advertisement
By AYUMBA AYODI
More by this Author

Accommodation plans for the 2017 IAAF World Under 18 Championships in Nairobi have been finalised, the Local Organising Committee has said.

The event’s Chief Executive Officer Mwangi Muthee told a media workshop at Safaricom Stadium on Friday, the president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Sebastian Coe, would stay at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club alongside other IAAF family members.

He added that the technical officials would put up at Safari Park Hotel while foreign and local journalists would be accommodated at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies. 

Muthee said since June, IAAF officials have increased their visits to Kenya.

“They are watching our preparations keenly. If we deliver a successful event, we would become eligible to host other major championships in future,” he said. 

Muthee said the media has a crucial role to play in making the event a success. 

He said the Safaricom Stadium would undergo a major facelift before the championship. 