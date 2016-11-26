IAAF chief Sebastian Coe to reside at Windsor

By AYUMBA AYODI

Accommodation plans for the 2017 IAAF World Under 18 Championships in Nairobi have been finalised, the Local Organising Committee has said.

The event’s Chief Executive Officer Mwangi Muthee told a media workshop at Safaricom Stadium on Friday, the president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Sebastian Coe, would stay at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club alongside other IAAF family members.

He added that the technical officials would put up at Safari Park Hotel while foreign and local journalists would be accommodated at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies.

Muthee said since June, IAAF officials have increased their visits to Kenya.

“They are watching our preparations keenly. If we deliver a successful event, we would become eligible to host other major championships in future,” he said.

Muthee said the media has a crucial role to play in making the event a success.