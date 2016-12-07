IAAF extends ban on Coe's aide in corruption probe

By AFP

More by this Author

PARIS

One of IAAF president Sebastian Coe's closest aides, Nick Davies, on Wednesday had his suspension extended until January 31 as the investigation continues into corruption at the heart of track and field's world governing body linked to the Russian doping scandal.

The IAAF Ethics Board provisionally suspended former deputy general secretary Davies, his wife and IAAF project manager Jane Boulter-Davies and medical manager Pierre-Yves Garnier from holding any office at the IAAF pending investigation of potential breaches of the IAAF's Code of Ethics.

The board "extended the orders for provisional suspension against each of the three individuals identified above until 31 January 2017 to allow for the conclusion of the disciplinary investigative process, including any hearing ensuing from the investigations".

"Each of the three individuals continue to enjoy the presumption of innocence and the extension of the orders for provisional suspension should not be interpreted as any departure from the principle that each individual is to be considered innocent until the conclusion of the disciplinary investigative process."

The allegations stem from an email sent by Davies to the son of Lamine Diack — whom Coe succeeded as IAAF president last August — before the 2013 World Athletics Championships in Moscow which outlined a plan to delay naming Russian cheats to avoid bad publicity.

In the email to Papa Massata Diack, a marketing consultant, Davies suggested a "very secret" five-point plan to manage media reaction to doping positives.