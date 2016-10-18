By AYUMBA AYODI

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has urged the Local Organisation Committee (LOC) to speed up preparations for the 2017 World Under-18 Championships.

IAAF director of technology, information and services Emanuele Perotti said although eight months are sufficient to pull out a successful championships, Kenya must prioritise preparations for the event.

A total of 1,600 athletes from 160 countries are expected for the championships to be held from July 12 to 16, 2017.

Perotti said the technological set-up at the 60,000 seater Kasarani, which was constructed in 1987 is outdated and needs an overhaul.

Perotti spoke after leading IAAF technical delegates on a tour of the facilities at Kasarani. They delegation was from Dentsu/Athletics Management Services, (AMS) who have the broadcasting rights for IAAF events, and partners Seiko, Cannon as well as Delta Tree.

The event’s Chief Executive Officer Mwangi Muthee conducted the visitors around Kasarani.

“A lot of work needs to be done in the arena for the venue to attain the required standards,” said Perotti, who was accompanied by AMS events director Jan Zmek.

Muthee said at least Sh3 billion would be used to host the championships and procurement of equipment is going on.

He said construction of three ultra-modern running tartan tracks at Kasarani and the village at Kenyatta University will start after Mondo of Spain ships in the tracks.

Perotti said he is confident that contracts have been signed and work should start especially after the guarantee from the Kenyan government.

“I understand how governments work when it comes to sponsoring such events,” said Perotti as he singled out Rio, Brazil that was criticised for lagging behind but still put out a largely successful Olympic Games. “People are just hungry to see what is going on.”

Zmek said the warm up area needed to be reconstructed with a new track being laid at the competition arena.