Injury rules out Gladys Cherono from New York City Marathon

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

A hip injury has forced the 2015 Berlin Marathon champion Gladys Cherono to withdraw from the New York City Marathon due November 6, this year.

The nagging injury saw Cherono miss her debut at this year’s London Marathon on April and also fail to defend her Berlin Marathon title on September 25.

It also saw the 2013 World 10,000m silver medallist miss out on selection in Team Kenya for the 2015 World Championships and this year’s Rio Olympic Games.

Cherono, a corporal with Kenya Defence Forces, was one of the favourites tipped to win in her first attempt in London but sustained the injury that saw her fail to defend her World Half Marathon title on March 26 in Cardiff.

“I am sorry to announce that there will be no marathon races for me this year owing to the recurring in jury,” said Cherono.

Cherono, 33, won the Berlin Marathon last year in a personal best of 2:19:25, making her the seventh fastest woman of all time.

In her absence, defending champions Stanley Biwott and Mary Keitany will fly the country’s flag , seeking their second and third consecutive titles respectively.

Keitany, 34, has won the New York City Marathon in the last two years, and victory this year will see her become the first female runner to win three consecutive New York City Marathon titles since Grete Waitz claimed five straight wins from 1982 to 1986.

Keitany, who represented Kenya at the London 2012 Olympics, but missed out on 2016 Rio Olympics, made her marathon debut at the 2010 New York City Marathon, finishing third.

“I am very excited again to go to New York and defend my title,” Keitany said. “Winning it for a third time in a row will be truly special.”

She is the second-fastest woman in history and the Kenyan record-holder (2:18:37). The mother of two is also the 2011 and 2012

London Marathon champion, the 2009 IAAF World Half Marathon champion, and the former half-marathon world record-holder (1:05:50).

The 2012 London Olympics and 2013 World 10,000m silver medalist Sally Kipyego and Joyce Chepkirui are the other Kenyans in the race.

Biwott, 30, will be taking part in his third NYC marathon, having won last year after breaking through in the final two minutes to finish in 2:10:34.

He was fifth in his New York City debut in 2013, and since then has finished as runner-up at the London Marathon in both 2014 and 2016.

“New York is special to me because it was where I won my first title in the Abbott World Marathon Majors,” Biwott said.

“After last year, my name has been spread worldwide, and I have been considered among the top athletes in the world. That's why I

always like to return to New York, where I left a piece of my heart.”