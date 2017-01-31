After some explosive affair at institutional cross country races, action now shifts to regional championships starting Saturday across the country.

The 2013 World Cross Country Under-20 champion Faith Chepng’etich, and 2013 World Cross Country senior men’s champion Japheth Korir will grace South Rift battle planned for Olootepes Picnic Site in Kajiado County.

Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto and World Half Marathon champion Peris Jepchirchir will highlight Central Rift Cross due for Mosoriot Teachers Training College grounds.

Mombasa will also host its Cross Country Championship at Shimo la Tewa High on Saturday.

Reigning Olympic 1,500m champion Chepng’etich has so far competed in two cross country races, finishing second in both Athletics Kenya Series in Machakos in December, and Campaccio Cross in Italy early this month. Hellen Obiri won the two races. AK South Rift executive committee member John Kimetto yesterday said Chepng’etich, who is also the 2015 National Cross Country champion, she is ready for the race.

“We are expect an explosive race as we seek to name our team for the National Cross,” said Kimetto.

Despite her victory at the National Cross in 2015, an injury kept Chepng’etich out of the World Cross Country Championships the same year in Guiyang, China where Kenyan youngster Agnes Tirop won the senior women’s race.

During the second round of Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series at Poroko Primary School in Kilgoris, Narok County, in November, Korir declared he would settle for nothing less than victory in men’s 10km race.

But he is yet to find his footing since winning men’s 12km title at the 2013 World Cross Country Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland owing to injuries.

He was given a wild card to Team Kenya as he sought to defend his title at the 2015 World Cross in Beijing but he failed to hit top form in training, forcing the technical bench to leave him out.

World Under-20 5,000m bronze medallist Wesley Ladema is favourite to win junior men’s race, while Africa Cross Country junior champion, Miriam Cherop, will face World Under-20 5,000m silver medallist Emmaculate Chepkirui and Betty Chepkemoi in junior women’s race.

Kipruto, who is fresh from winning Antrim Cross in United Kingdom, is up against the 2013 Paris Marathon champion Peter Kimeli and Emmanuel Bor.

Jepchirchir takes on Violet Chepchumba and Gladys Koech among others.

Central Rift secretary Kennedy Tanui hinted that World Cross Country champion Agnes Tirop, who finished third at Campaccio, could make an appearance at the event even though she didn’t taken part at sub-county events.