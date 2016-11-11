By CELLESTINE OLILO

The 2007 World 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei , is the winner of this year’ s Pan African Humanitarian Awards.

Jepkosgei, will be awarded under the “Pan-African Humanitarian Award on Sport and Charity”, in Dubai on Saturday evening, although she will not travel to receive the award.

The 2006 Commonwealth champion is currently on maternity leave having given birth to her daughter, Olympia Chepchirichir two months ago, and has appointed Victor Barongo to receive the award on her behalf.

Reacting to the news, Jepkosgei said that she was happy that her efforts have been recognised, promising to engage in more charity work.

“It feels so good when someone appreciates your efforts. It is a very good motivation and makes you want to do even more.

“I wasn’t expecting this award, but I knew that people were watching and I knew they would someday recognise my efforts and it feels good.

“I am now resting after giving birth but I am already excited about the children’s training camp that begins on December 1 in Nandi,” she said.

The Pan-African Humanitarian Award is an annual event conceived to recognise and profile men and women leaders and peace builders creating change at the grass roots to national levels in Africa, and also those who have demonstrated kindness in building and supporting the less privileged in the society.

There are no cash awards for this award, although winners are entitled to mouthwatering perks such as short documentaries of themselves showcased around the globe and preferential treatment across the globe at all international conferences and summits.

According to the World Leader’s Forum, Jepkosgei has been feted for her outstanding leadership qualities and demonstration of excellence and innovation in humanitarian practices, advocacy and socio-economic development in Africa, and her empowerment programs for women and the youth.