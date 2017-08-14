Yego now blames 'groin injury' after horror show

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Kenya’s Julius Yego has said he will have to find a lasting solution to his nagging groin problem which cost him both the Rio Olympic Games and World Championships javelin titles.

Yego relinquished his World Javelin title to Johannes Vetter from Germany whose first attempt of 89.89 metres proved enough to beat the rich field at the Olympic Stadium in London on Saturday.

Yego said it was the same groin injury that almost cost him the Commonwealth Games victory in 2014 in Glasgow. “Even though I won I was in great pain. It’s the same problem that saw me withdraw from the Olympics after the third throw,” said Yego, who, however, went on to win silver in Rio.

Yego failed to score in his first attempt but returned to throw 76.29 and 75.31 to finish last in the final that featured 13 athletes.

“I felt some piercing pain in the groin on my right leg after the first attempt. I tried to get some good momentum in the second and third attempts but I just couldn’t,” said Yego. “I was fine when I came to London with just some slight ankle injury that I was managing well.”

Yego said that the groin pain first occurred during the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games where he soldiered on to win gold before it recurred at the Rio Olympics where he claimed silver. Yego bowed out just after his second throw with groin problems after a first attempt of 88.24m enough to give him silver.

Related Content Yego stutters as Germany's Vetter wins world javelin