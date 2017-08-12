By AYUMBA AYODI

World javelin champion Julius Yego has described Saturday’s final as the “toughest ever” based on performances from Thursday’s qualification round.

For the time in the 34-year history of championships, 13 athletes qualified automatically after hitting 83m mark from the qualifying round, making it a tough to call final.

“Usually, they look for the first 12 qualifiers including the best losers in the qualification round but things were different with 13 hitting the automatic qualifying mark,” said Yego. “However, the qualifiers are the tougher than even the final.”

As reported by Nation Sport before the qualifying round, Yego went for the perfect first throw attempt of 83.57 that catapulted him to the final. His throw was ranked 12th out of the 13 finalists.

“It shows how competitive the qualifications were and what to expect in the final,” said Yego, adding that he is not under any pressure after advancing to the final.

Yego explained that all the finalists are contenders for the title but hastened that he will put the best foot forward in defence.

“It’s not a battle for weaklings but another victory will be sweet,” said Yego, who will cash on any chance to retain the title.

“I will grab any opportunity with every good movement and turn but it won’t be the end of the world in case I am to lose.”

Yego, who is also the Commonwealth Games champion and Rio Olympic silver medallist, said every good performance from him always heightened the urge and hunger to perform better.

“I could be the world champion, which is every javelin thrower’s dream, but I haven’t achieved everything that is there in the event,” said Yego.

Yego’s coach Joseph Mosonik said his athlete is mentally ready for the final. “Get ready for a bruising battle from my athlete. He has trained well to reach the peak at right time,” said Mosonik. “I hope the performance from the rest in the qualification won’t distract Yego.”