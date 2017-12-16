By AYUMBA AYODI

Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia will give the keynote speech during the opening ceremony of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Africa congress at the Nairobi Safari Club on Sunday.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat, AIPS President Gianni Merlo, AIPS-Africa President Mitchell Obi and Sports Journalists’ Association of Kenya President Chris Mbaisi will also address delegates from 30 countries. Karugor Gatamah, an expert on corporate governance from the Institute of Directors Kenya, will give a talk on governance in sports and the role of sports journalists before presentations from several sponsors.

“This will form key topic of discussion after the opening ceremony,” said Mbaisi.

The congress will continue on Monday where there will be a presentation from Special Olympics by Charles Nyambe and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa vice president Joao Manuel Da Costa Afonso Alegre from Sao Tome and Principe.