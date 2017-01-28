By COPPERFIELD LAGAT

More by this Author

Olympic Games marathon gold medallist Jemimah Sumgong and World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor are the stars attraction of the 26th edition of Nike Discovery Kenya Cross Country in Eldoret on Sunday.

An enticing battle beckons between old rival Kamworor and Bedan Karoki.

Karoki, who was second to Kamworor at the World Half Marathon in Cardiff, will be defending the men’s senior race title.

The climax of the event will definitely be the men’s 10km race where Karoki and Kamworor will clash.

“Most of our senior athletes have enlisted for the race. Karoki and Viola Jepchumba will be defending their titles while Sumgong (Jemimah) and Kwamoror will be competing alongside them,” says well known coach David Leting, the event coordinator.

“The competitions will begin at 9 in the morning with the kids, boys and girls under-seven years.

“It will end with the senior women and men after the junior women 6km and junior men 8km,” added Leting.

Over the last 25 years, the race has been the production centre for cross runners in the country and new talents are expected to emerge.

Last year, Karoki had the last laugh after outclassing Clement Langat, a world junior silver medallist, while Jepchumba, a new entrant, won the senior women title.