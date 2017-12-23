Kamworor, fiancée hold pre-wedding party officially

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

Two-time World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor closed the season in style with his fiancée Joy Kiplagat in a colourful pre-wedding ceremony at her parents’ home in Soy, Uasin Gishu County.

Elite athletes led by Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge attended the event.

Kamworor, the reigning New York Marathon champion, said he was happy that he is now well set for holy matrimony after a busy year.

“My season was busy and I’m happy I was able to fulfil my goals. I wanted to end my season well and cross to the next level which is marriage and I’m happy the day has started and ended well,” said Kamworor.

He said he was also looking forward to starting a family and the journey had just started.

“I believe I will be able to do better in future in terms of sports with the support from my family,” he said.

Related Content Defar to join rival Cheruiyot in road running

Kamworor, known as 'The Man of all Surfaces' (track, cross country, road races), said he had a few surprises to spring up next season.