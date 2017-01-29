By BENARD ROTICH

World Cross country and World Half Marathon silver medallist Bedan Karoki and 2008 World Cross country silver medallist Irene Cheptai on Saturday won senior titles at the 26th edition of Nike Discovery Kenya Cross Country Championship in Eldoret.

Karoki timed 29min,54.20 secs to retain senior men’s 10km title, while Cheptai reigned supreme in senior women’s 8km race after timming 26:28.90.

“I had prepared well to defend my title and I’m very happy for that. I knew the race will be tough at the start. After the third lap, I took over the lead to win,” Karoki, who will make his debut over 42km in this year’s London Marathon, said.

“This year I’m running my first marathon in London and today’s race was part of my preparation. Next month I will participate in the RAK Half Marathon and after that I will embark on some serious training since it’s a tough race ahead of me,” Karoki, who is currently training in Nyahururu, told Daily Nation Sport.

SELECTED RESULTS

Junior women’s 6km: 1. Sandra Chebet (20:42.10), 2. Chebet Ng’etich (21:09.90), 3. Emily Chebet (21:19.10), 4. Purity Ng’ang’a (21:38.40), 5. Daisy Cherotich (21:41.70).

Junior men’s 8km: 1. Richard Kimunyan (23:53.50), 2. Josephat Kipchirchir (24:01.70), 3. Antony Saita (24:14.10), 4. Collins Kemboi (24:29.70), 5. Cleophas Kanie (24:33.40).

Senior women’s 8km: 1. Irene Cheptai (26:28.90), 2. Lilian Kasait (26:34.20), 3. Eunice Chebichi (27:13.30), 4. Lucy Cheruiyot (27:18.40), 5. Gladys Chesir (27:23.60).