Kenya Power, Tergat sign promotion deal

By NATION REPORTER

The Kenya Power Company and Paul Tergat Foundation have announced a one-year partnership to support the foundation’s initiatives.

The 12-month programme aims at promoting the foundation’s activities among them encouraging the culture of running for health and leisure as well as tapping and nurturing sports talent in the country.

Kenya Power will also support some of the major programmes associated with the National Olympics Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat such as the annual Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya).

Kenya Power managing director Ken Tarus noted the importance of partnerships in nurturing sports talent.