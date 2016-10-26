By AYUMBA AYODI

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will second a manager to the Local Organising Committee in three weeks’ time to help hasten the 2017 World Under-18 Championships preparations.

Touring IAAF council member Sylvia Barlag said the world athletics body wants to ensure the right decisions are made as the country gears towards hosting the Championships.

The Championships that will be held July 12 -16 next year at the Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani is set to attract 1,600 athletes from 160 countries.

“This is a normal practice by IAAF where we have had someone following up with countries that win bids to host our events to support and make things happen,” said Barlag at a press conference.

“We want to read from the same script with the LOC especially on logistical matters.”

Barlag said that countries that have previously hosted IAAF events have faced various challenges and Kenya should not be an exception. “Every area has had different challenges and timelines.”

Barlag however said that they are satisfied with progress being made by the LOC, having toured some of the hotels that will host the IAAF top brass and Kenyatta University where the athletes’ village will be situated.

He said IAAF is determined to help Kenya host one of the most successful events that will leave a memorable legacy that "befits a country that has produced some of the world’s finest athletes".

“We are impressed by the commitment from the LOC members and the government,” Barlag said. “We have noticed work has started on some facilities or is at planning stage but work must progress.”

Barlag singled out the village in Kenyatta University, the tartan tracks and the equipment that will be left behind as one legacy that will be left after the event.

“We shall train the locals who will handle the technical part of the event and that is knowledge that will help the future generations to come,” said Barlag.

“The village is a new idea that the young people will like and we have embraced it.”

The World Under-18 Championships CEO Mwangi Muthee, who was with the IAAF delegates during the tour of the facilities, said they are looking forward to host a trial event in April.

“We are fast-tracking the procurement of several services and I am happy with the support from other ministries including the office of the President,” said Muthee.