Kenya to bid for 2023 world championships

Kenya will bid to host the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario revealed on Tuesday.

Speaking during a breakfast held in honour of Team Kenya that took part in the just concluded World Championship in London, the CS said the country has proved it can host successful competitions.

Last month, Kenya played host to the final edition of the IAAF World Under-18 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The event drew huge crowds with IAAF commending the country for the well-attended competition.

"We have shown that we are capable to host smaller events, and it has now reached a time when we should host big competitions," said Wario at the Weston Hotel. No African nation has ever staged the competition.

"Kenya became the first African nation to win the world championship in Beijing in 2015, it is only fitting that we should be the first country to bring the championships to Africa," Wario said.

"We have a plan to build three big stadiums in Nairobi, Mombasa and Eldoret and seven additional new ones in other parts of the country."

The Qatari capital of Doha is set to host the 2019 IAAF World Championships before Eugene, Oregon, stages the 2021 edition.

Last month, Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei revealed that the country will bid to host 2020 World Under-20 Championships and one leg of the IAAF Diamond League Series.