Kenya’s top star to bank Sh1m at gala invited for gala

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

The overall winner of the 2016 Sports Personality of the Year Award will pocket Sh1 million, up from Sh150,000.

Kenya’s legendary distance runner Paul Tergat, the founder of the annual, Safaricom-sponsored awards ceremony, said on Tuesday that the move is aimed at building the profile of the gala and to reward the winners accordingly.

The Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya) ceremony will be held on January 20 in Nairobi, with Ethiopia’s multiple world distance running record holder Haile Gebrselassie expected as chief guest.

Gebrselassie, the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Olympic Games 10,000 metres champion, was elected Ethiopia Athletics Federation president last month.

The 43-year-old Gebrselassie had an impressive career with 27 world records, 61 Ethiopian records, two Olympic gold medals and eight world championship titles before retiring last year.

Besides his athletics career, Gebrselassie is a businessman and employs more than 2,000 people in several businesses, is involved in real estate projects, owns four hotels, a coffee plantation and is the distributor for Hyundai in Ethiopia. He is also a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations and involved in tree planting, road projects and he built several schools in his residential area.

Tergat said that they will restructure the prize money in the rest of the 15 categories and thanked Safaricom for making the move to recognise top performing sportsmen and women in the country a reality.

Tergat was addressing the media before receiving a sponsorship cheque of Sh16m from Joe Ogutu, Safaricom’s director strategy and innovations at Safaricom House on Tuesday.

Ogutu underscored the great vision and honour that spurred Tergat to reward Kenya’s sportsmen and women.

“That is why our relationship with him through Soya has been stronger. Our commitment to support sports in this country is symbolic,” said Ogutu adding that their sponsorship will cover logistics and prize money.