By AYUMBA AYODI

IN LONDON

Team Kenya hauled 11 medals; five gold, two silver and four bronze to finish second behind United States in the medal standings as the London World Championships came to a close Sunday.

Its Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri who started the evening in style, winning Kenya its third women’s World 5,000m title before Elijah Manangoi wrapped up the championships with gold in men’s 1,500m final.

However, it was a drop in performance by Team Kenya, who topped the medal standings for the first time in the history of the championships in 2015 Beijing. Kenya hailed 16 medals; seven gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Paul Tanui started Kenya medal hunt with bronze in men’s 10,000m on the first day of the championships on August 4 before Agnes Jebet went for another bronze in women’s 10,000m the following day here.

Geoffrey Kirui would hand Kenya its first victory in the men’s marathon on day three of the Championships with the 2011 and 2013 women’s marathon champion Edna Kiplagat going for silver in women’s marathon.

Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich would claim a double within one year with women’s 1,500m glory on the fourth day before Conseslus Kipruto followed it up with victory in men’s 3,000m steeplechase on day five.

World Under-20 800m champion Kipyegon Bett won bronze in the men’s 800m also on day five. Last Friday came with shocker for Kenya when Hyvin Kiyeng relinquished her World title to settle for bronze in women’s 3,000m steeplechase as her compatriots flopped.

Americans Emma Coburn and Courtney Frerichs produced the shock of the Championships when they swept to a 1-2 victory in women’s 3,000m steeplechase dealing Kenya’s quartet a major blow.

Kenya's medallists in London:

Gold:

Geoffrey Kirui (Marathon), Faith Chepngetich (1,500m), Conseslus Kipruto (3,000m steeplechase), Hellen Obiri (5,000m), Elijah Manangoi (1,500m)

Silver: Edna Kiplagat (marathon), Timothy Cheruiyot (1,500m)