By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Double World marathon champion Abel Kirui claimed his first major win when he outclassed defending champion Dickson Chumba to win this year’s Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

It was a thriller as Kirui and Chumba went head-to-head for almost five kilometres before Kirui broke away at the 40km mark to win in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 23 seconds.

Kirui, who won the world marathon title in 2009 and 2011, led Kenya's sweep of the first four places with Chumba coming in second in 2:11:26 as Gideon Kipkteer wrapped up the last podium place in 2:12:20.

Paul Lonyangata settled for fourth in 2:13:17.

Kenya’s Florence Kiplagat did it again in the women’s race, dominating to retain the title in 2:21:34 as two-time World marathon champion Edna Kiplagat settled for second followed by Valentine Kipketer.

“It’s unbelievable but its feels great winning my first major,” said Kirui, Administration Police officer. “We went neck-to-neck with Chumba but I told myself this is a matter of life and death considering the injuries that had plagued me.”