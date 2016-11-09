Kenyans out of IAAF awards

By AYUMBA AYODI

Four Kenyan Rio Olympic gold medallists failed to make final list of the 2016 IAAF World Athlete of the Year Awards.

David Rudisha (800 m), Vivian Cheruiyot (10,000m), Eliud Kipchoge (marathon) and Conselsus Kipruto (3,000m steeplechase) were among 20 nominated athletes but did not make the final list.

Jamaican Usain Bolt, South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk and Great Britain’s Mo Farah were shortlised in the men’s category for the December 3 awards.

The winners will be known at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Gala in Monaco.

Bolt won the Olympic 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay titles, Farah won the 5,000m and 10,000m and Niekerk won the 400m race. They were picked after a three-way voting process.

Cheruiyot, who also won silver medal in women’s 5,000m at the Rio Olympics, failed in her quest for the women’s award as Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia), Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) and Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland) made the cut.

Ayana won Olympic 10,000m race in a world record time of 29:17.45 while Thompson won both the 100m and 200m titles while Wlodarczyk is the Olympic, European and IAAF Hammer Throw Challenge champion.