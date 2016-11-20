By COPPERFIELD LAGAT

Evans Kibiwott and Bornes Jepkirui on Sunday won men and women’s titles during Kass Marathon held in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Each of the two took home Sh 1.5 million and a heifer.

Kibiwott, who won Iten Marathon early this year, won the men’s race in 2hours, 19.04 minutes, followd by Edwin Tarus (2:19.41) and Justus Kiprotich (2:19.48).

“The race was very tough. The course and the winds made it even more challenging,” said Kibiwott, who comes from Kapkitony in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Jepkirui won the women’s race in 2:42.57. “I had trained hard for this race but the winds and the course proved a challenging,” she said.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

Men’s 42km: 1. Evans Kibiwott (2:19.02), 2.Edwin Tarus (2:19.41), 3.Justus Kiprotich (2:19.48), 4.Kennedy Cheborbor (2:20.03)5.Henry Kosgei(2:20.20),6.Kennedy Kibet(2:20.47), 7. Emmanuel Kipchumba (2:21.44), 8.Jacob Rotich (2:24.33),9.Silas Sang (2:24.49),10. Julius Tuwei (2:24.52).