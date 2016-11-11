Kilgoris hosts first AK cross country meeting

By AYUMBA AYODI

Athletics Kenya’s National Cross Country Series wade to the Maasai region for the first time when Trans Mara hosts the second leg on Saturday at Boroko Primary Schools grounds in Kilgoris.

The junior women’s six-kilometre race has attracted reigning Africa Cross junior champion Miriam Cherop and World Under-18 2,000 metres steeplechase silver medallist Sandra Chebet.

Chebet is fresh from retaining her junior title in the first leg of the AK Series in Nairobi last Saturday. A world class field is also set to grace men’s 10km race what with the 2013 World Cross Country champion Japheth Korir, who failed to show up in the first leg, turning up in Kilgoris.

Korir will battle 2013 World 5,000m bronze medallist Isaiah Kiplangat, the 2004 Olympics 3,000m steeplechase chase bronze medallist Paul Kipsiele and World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Amos Kirui,

Dominic Kiptarus, who won men’s 10km in Nairobi last year, and Japan-based Amos Kirui, the 2015 World Cross junior bronze medallist should give a good account of themselves in men’s 10km.

Trans Mara that is a new inclusion is part of the 2016/2017 Athletics Kenya National Cross Country Series that has eight legs.

The National Cross Series will be followed by institution and regional cross country championships will culminate to the National Cross Country Championships on February 19 at the Ngong Racecourse.

It’s at the National Championships where a national team will be picked at the Nationals for the World Cross Country Championships due March 26 in Kampala, Uganda.

“We thought it wise to take a cross country race in Trans Mara by virtue of the Maasai region having produced some of Kenya’s greats in athletics,” said AK vice president in charge of competitions Paul Mutwii.